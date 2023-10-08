Home

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Nushrratt Bharucha Boards India-Bound Flight After Being Stuck in ‘War Zone’

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Nushrratt Bharucha has finally boarded flight and is returning to India after her team managed to establish contact with her.

Nushrratt Bharucha Stuck in Israel: Nushrratt Bharucha had been stranded in Israel amid the ongoing Hamas attacks. The actress who travelled there to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival was stuck in the war zone and her team is unable to establish contact with her. Her team in a statement said, “Nushrratt Bharucha is stuck in Israel. She had travelled there to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival,” as reported by E24.However, now her team has updated that they have been able to establish contact and the actress is safe. The last contact with Nushrratt was around 12:30 pm on Saturday, October 9, 2023. Any further details have not yet been shared due to security reasons but so far there efforts to contact the Akeli actress have been unsuccessful.

NUSHRRATT BHARUCHA ON HER WAY BACK TO INDIA

Nushrratt’s team issued a statement and told, “We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India,”. For the unversed, Nushhrratt recently hosted her Akeli co-star Tsahi Halevi in India. Tsahi is an Israeli actor known for his work in the Netflix spy series Fauda. Kangana Ranaut recently expressed solidarity with the people of Israel and captioned her Instagram stor as, “It’s impossible to scroll through SM and not get jolted/scarred/appalled or deeply disturbed looking at Israeli women’s pictures, even their corpses are being raped and molested by terrorists”.

The deadly attacks on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist Movement, Hamas have caused the death of 250 people and left more than thousand civilians injured. Many Israelis have also been held as hostages in Gaza, as reported by Times of India. Keeping in mind the safety of the Indian officials in Palestine, the Indian Representative Office there, has issued a 24×7 helpline number and has offered assistance for Indian Nationals in case of any emergency or requirement.

