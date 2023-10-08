Home

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Swara Bhasker Calls Netizens’ Reaction on Hamas Attacks ‘Hypocritical’

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Swara Bhasker recently reacted to the social media outrage against Hamas attacks on Israel. The actress known for her opinionated views on society and geopolitics never shies away from commenting on current affairs. Swara has always been unapologetically honest about her socio-political inclination and has always been critical of the current government’s policies. The actress who has an MA degree in Sociology from Jawaharlal Nehru University is always vocal about right to dissent and debate through her social media posts. Since, she is known for being critical of far-right and conservative ideologies, the Jahaan Chaar Yaar actress slammed those criticizing the Gaza airstrike and violence against women by Palestinian soldiers in Israel.

SWARA BHASKER REACTS TO ISRAEL-PALESTINE CONFLICT:

SWARA BHASKER SLAMS THOSE OUTRAGGING OVER HAMAS ATTACKS

Swara took to her Instagram stories and captioned her post as, “If you have not felt shock and horror at Israel’s unending atrocities on Palestinians, the forcible occupation of Palestinian homes, the forced evictions, the bigotry and violence of settler Israelis, the murder of Palestinian children and teenagers, the decades long blockade and bombing of Gaza and civilians in Gaza, including bombing of schools and hospitals (not to mention the apartheid and occupation), then I’m afraid your shock and horror at Hamas’ attacks on Israel seem a bit hypocritical.” She added Palestine’s national flag to her quote as well.

Recently Kangana Ranaut also expressed her views on Israel-Palestine War and wrote, “It’s impossible to scroll through SM and not get jolted/scarred/appalled or deeply disturbed looking at Israeli women’s pictures, even their corpses are being raped and molested by terrorists”. Hollywood actress Gal gadot also came in support for her home nation and wrote, “I stand with Israel you should too.

The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

