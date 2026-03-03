Israel-US-Iran war: Esha Gupta is ‘back home’ after being stuck in UAE; shares emotional message for airport staff

When headlines about the US-Iran conflict began flashing across television screens, for many, it was just breaking news. But for actress Esha Gupta, it became a lived reality. The Bollywood actor was among several Indian celebrities stranded in the UAE after sudden airspace disruptions following reports of missile attacks. What started as a regular travel day quickly turned into hours of fear, confusion and uncertainty at Abu Dhabi airport.

Now safely back home in India, Esha took to Instagram to share what really happened that day, and how it unfolded minute by minute.

Chaos at Abu Dhabi airport after missile attack news

In her note, Esha wrote, “Back home. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. It was very tough to be in the situation that we all were. Truly God’s blessing to safe! It started when I was at the airport on the 28th(Sunday). By 1 pm, the airport was closed, and chaos all around as none of us knew what happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack, and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home (sic).”

Imagine being at an airport, ready to board, and suddenly everything shuts down. No clear answers. No idea when flights will resume. Just rumours spreading fast and phones buzzing with worried messages. That was the scene, according to Esha.

‘Strength of UAE’: Actress praises airport staff

The actress also spoke about how the situation was handled. She wrote, “Here, I would like to mention that what I saw was the strength of a country, which is UAE. We were at the Abu Dhabi airport. The ground staff and airport security immediately lunged into action and stayed calm throughout, even though we were all in this situation together. I hadn’t checked in myself by then, so I took a turn and left for my hotel in Abu Dhabi. Following are the stories that we heard first hand from the people we met later in our hotel that night (sic).”

Even in panic, she said, the staff remained calm. Security teams acted quickly. Ground staff guided passengers. There was fear, yes — but there was also order.

Esha revealed that since she had not yet checked in, she decided to turn back and return to her hotel in Abu Dhabi. Later that night, she met other travellers who shared their own first-hand stories of confusion and long waiting hours.

Celebrities stuck in the UAE during the Middle East tensions

Esha was not the only one affected. Several Indian travellers, including celebrities, reportedly faced delays and uncertainty due to sudden airport closures linked to rising tensions in the Middle East.

For many, it was a reminder of how quickly global events can change personal plans. Now back in India, Esha expressed gratitude to the airlines, hotel staff and the UAE authorities for their support during the crisis. What could have been just another travel day turned into a story she, and many others won’t forget anytime soon.