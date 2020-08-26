TV actor Sangeeta Srivastava who was a part of several shows such as Thapki Pyaar Ki, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Bhanwar, passed away on August 25 morning in Mumbai. She was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital. As per the report in Telly Chakar, Sangeeta Srivastava was suffering from an auto-immune disease known as vasculitis. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: 'Asur' Star Barun Sobti Gets Nostalgic as 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' Clocks 9 Years

Sangeeta Srivastava who won hearts with her performance in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon which starred Barun Sobti as Arnav Singh Raizada and Sanaya Irani as Khushi Kumaari Gupta in the lead.

Our condolences to the actress' family and friends. May her soul rest in peace. This is yet another incident that has shocked the television industry. The news of the death of many celebrities this year has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry.

On August 6, TV actor Sameer Sharma committed suicide as he was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling. Sameer played the role of Kuhu’s father in Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke and he was also a part of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

