Honest Gehraiyaan Review Goes Viral: Ever since Gehraiyaan was announced featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone together, fans were excited to see their chemistry. From the first look to the film release, the buzz was all there but it seems a section of fans weren't happy with Deepika's film directed by Shakun Batra.

Gehraiyaan has got extreme reactions from audiences. While some liked it, others found it boring. One of the disheartened fans of the film shared a review that was quite hilarious, leaving the others in splits. The netizen wrote the synopsis of the film and in the end compared with the TV serial Anupama that features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna. The viral review starts from, "Ananya aur Deepika cousins hotey hain, dono ka ek ek bf hota hai, Deepika ka bf nalla hai ekdum, aur Ananya ka bf fake rich h, to Deepika 2 dialogue marne pe hi patt jati hai. Ananya ke bf se aur fir hookups shuru aur apne nalle berozgar ko dump krdeti hai. Ab jo fake rich banda h vo Ananya ke baap matlab apne honey wale sasur ke paiso se business krra hai par ek number ka fraudiya hai, uska fraud pakda na jae to usko cover krne ke liye aur chota sa fraud krta hai Ananya ke sath, par Aeepika ko bolta hai baby shona ily ham shadi krenge and Deepika as usual chats dekhleti hai ski Ananya ki sath ki sala ye to double game khelra hai aur full usko mata chad jati hai aur vo bandey ko mardeti hai galti se, ab iss sabka koi sense bana? Nahi na? Bas movie ka bhi koi sense nahi hai, 4 actor velle baithey they to camera man ko zabardasti 100 rupay deke banwali movie wahiyat hai ekdum, isse better Anupama dekhlo".

Lol isse better Anupama dekhlo, made me ROFL https://t.co/WLlYZWTJJn — ♡♡ (@kindofambivertt) February 11, 2022

isse better anupama dekhlo got me wheezing so bad — k (@lonerhuyaar) February 11, 2022

“Isse better anupama dekhlo” I died — Arru⚡ (@itsmearrunima) February 11, 2022



About the intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan, Deepika told, “Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in the way we have in this film.”

