Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise because of suicide has left all of us in a state of shock. On June 14, the actor has left a void that no one can fill. It feels like a personal loss. He had a huge fan following on social media and friends from Bollywood but nothing helped him in his tough time. As per the reports, he was in depression and was getting himself treated. Actor Kriti Sanon, who attended Sushant's funeral took to social media to express her feelings for her co-star. She mentioned in the post that the death news has broken her completely and a part of her heart has gone with him.

Kriti shared a series of pictures with Sushant and wrote, Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn't pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn't.. I wish so so many things….A part of my heart has gone with you..💔 and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..❤️".

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, June 14. His servant reportedly saw him in his room and informed the police. No suicide note was found in the apartment and the post mortem report has also confirmed his death by suicide.