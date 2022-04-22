Mumbai: Actor Anya Singh, who plays the lead in Never Kiss Your Bestfriend Season 2, was loved in Season 1 and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Season 2. The romance between Tanie (Anya) and Sumer (Nakuul) ended in the first season of the show. After a two-year separation, they are compelled to reunite because they both work for the same production company, Tanie as a writer and Sumer as a director.Also Read - Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2: Karan Wahi And Sarah Jane Dias Join Nakuul Mehta And Anya Singh

Talking about her show NKYB S2, Anya Singh revealed how the show is different from others, She said, "Today there is so much content out there for the audience to just pick and choose from. One can start a show and stop it too anytime. But there was a lot of love given to Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 1. It is a very relatable show for the youth today."

She added, "At some point in time, you might have experienced some of what is shown in the show. It deals with various equations and not just on romance, There's the equation with the mother, with the mama, with a boss and then there's the Best Friend who is now the ex. There's a lot happening. Someone's confused and someone is focused. One can see various equations and problems that unfold that usually, everyone at this age goes through. Go enjoy it as it is a fun and light show. There's something or the other that you will feel and you will end up saying this has happened to me."

In addition to Sapna Pabbi, Javed Jaffrey, Niki Walia, and Deepti Bhatnagar, the film is directed by Harsh Dedhia and produced by 11:11 Productions. On April 29, the second season of the show will premiere on ZEE5.

