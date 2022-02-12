Shark Tank India, a show where budding entrepreneurs pitch startup ideas to investors (called Sharks), has become a pop culture and social medias phenomenon in the country. However, despite the show’s popularity, it has landed itself in several controversies. Earlier this week, a pitcher from the show had accused the channel of giving more preference to some pitches and being ‘unfair’. Several social media users are also wondering if the show is scripted.Also Read - Shark Tank India Contestant Reveals BTS Secrets: 'My 11-year-old Daughter Was Called For TRP'

In an interview with comedian Abish Mathew, Lenskart honcho Peyush Bansal was asked if the show is scripted. Bansal denied the claims and said that the show is 'as real as it can get'. Bansal clarified that the sharks are not allowed to meet the pitchers behind the scenes and cannot catch the 'slightest glimpse' of what is about to come their way. He also said that the Sharks need to take the investment call on the spot.

"The reality is that we are not even allowed to watch the presentations (of the pitchers) or behind the stage, we are shielded so we don't get even the slightest glimpse about who is about to come, neither do we have any documents. We arrive there, the presenter comes, and a minute or two before the presenter comes, we get to see the demo unit or presentation they bring along, and we need to take a call. And it is as real as it can get," he said.

Bansal also grabbed headlines yesterday when he went to Delhi to meet Jugaadu Kamlesh who won over the viewers with his simplicity and humble nature. Bansal and Kamlesh had dinner at the latter’s house in Delhi and discussed the future.

