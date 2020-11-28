Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tamasha completed 5 years today. A masterpiece carved by Imtiaz Ali on a very unique plot that did not do that well at the ticket windows. The promotions started with the colorful AR Rahman song Matargashti and people were thrilled to have exes Ranbir and Deepika on board for a love story. However, as the film unfolded, it turned out to be much much more than a mere love story. It was a life story. It was an inspirational story. But probably it took 5 whole years for people to understand and appreciate that. On completion of Tamasha’s 5 years, Deepika Padukone shared a heartfelt moment – a BTS pic of her and Ranbir and fans cannot stop pouring love on the film. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan For Pathan, To Start Shooting Today



Imtiaz Ali addresses love, care, affection and much more through the angst of the relationships between Tara and Ved characters played by Deepika and Ranbir. The filmmaker for the first time in the most beautiful way, narrates the journey of our generation people, losing the edge in trying to behave according to socially acceptable conventions of the society. Based on the central theme of scraping and loss of self, which happens in an attempt to fit oneself back in her/his own system, Imtiaz presented epic characters through Tara and Ved. Written, directed by Imtiaz, the movie surprisingly is now accepted by the audience.

The film also stars Piyush Mishra as a storyteller. Tamasha was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.