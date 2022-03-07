ITA Awards 2022 Complete Winners’ List: The most popular and prestigious awards ceremony Indian Television Academy or ITA Awards 2022 was held on Sunday, March 6 in Mumbai. It was a starry event graced by who’s who from the television industry. Several actors such as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Vani Kapoor from Bollywood graced the event. Harshad Chopda, Nakuul Mehta, Jankee, Surbhi Chandna, Helly Shah, Munmun Dutta, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Karanvir Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Gaurav Khanna were a few from the television industry who graced the event. Actors Rashami Desai and Surbhi Chandna gave sizzling performances at the event. The Best actor critics go to Nakuul Mehta who plays Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Anupamaa was awarded the trophy for the Best Show (Popular).Also Read - ITA Awards 2022: Rakhi Sawant Dances With Ranveer Singh, Kisses Alia Bhatt in Extraordinary Look- Watch Viral Videos

Take a look at the complete winners’ list here

Best Actor Popular (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai): Harshad Chopda

Best Actress Popular (Anupamaa and Meet: Badlegi Dunya ki Reet): Rupali Ganguly and Ashi Singh

Best Actor Critics (Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2): Nakuul Mehta

Favorite Show: Udaariyan

Best Documentary: Modi: The Untold Story

Best Singer: Armaan Malik

Best Actress (Lines): Hina Khan

Popular Actor (Film): Ranveer Singh

Popular Actress (Film): Alia Bhatt

Best Actor Drama: Sudhanshu Pandey

Best Show (Popular): Anupamaa