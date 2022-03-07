Mumbai: At the ITA Awards 2021, Rakhi Sawant stole the show with her funny dance and hilarious avatar on the red carpet. As soon she entered the award ceremony, wearing a black shimmery jacket with pants, boots, red belt, and a big rose on her head, she posed with Alia Bhatt, hugged and kissed her then talked about Bhatt’s powerful performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Rakhi had said while talking to the shutterbugs, “She’s the best actress. Alia, you’re a rockstar. Your film will earn Rs 200 crore. Alia, you’re a solitaire diamond”. After that, Rakhi met Ranveer Singh on the red carpet and the duo did something cool that no one thought of.Also Read - ITA Awards 2022: Rashami Desai Turns Heads in Plunging Neckline Violet Dress at Red Carpet, Fans Say 'Itni Hotness Kahan Se'

Ranveer hugged Rakhi and both of them danced on 'Tatad-Tatad', made some funny poses for paps. The video is not to be missed at all.

Have a look at the pictures and videos of Rakhi Sawant, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh:

Rakhi Sawant, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 15, recently made headlines when she informed her fans about her decision to part ways with her estranged husband Ritesh. They both parted ways a day before Valentine’s Day.

For the uninitiated, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by Maneesh Sharma.