ITA Awards 2022: Internet sensation Rashami Desai is one of the most beautiful actors in the Television industry. She keeps teasing her fans with her sartorial choices and bold looks. On Sunday, she was spotted on the red carpet of the ITA Awards 2022 or the 21st Indian Television Academy Awards. The show began with great pomp and show in Mumbai on Sunday night and the diva slew the event in a gorgeous yet shimmery plunging neckline gown. Rashami’s sensuous look took all the limelight on the red carpet and fans have been asking on the comment section, ‘itni hotness kaha se?’. Another user wrote, ‘OMG! Look at her, she is one gorgeous beauty at ITA’.Also Read - Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai Try Hard to Hide Their Chemistry at Afsana Khan's Wedding, #UmRash Fans Left Awestruck - See Pics And Videos

For the starry night, Rashami accessorised her looks with a pair of statement earrings, smoky eyes, glossy lipstick, and hair tied up in a ponytail to give a chic look. She wore a high slit gown and looked every inch beautiful. ITA Awards is an annual function to recognise and honour. Apart from Rashami Desai, several other stars made their presence at the big event. Ravi Dubey, Rakhi Sawant, Armaan Malik, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor and others dazzled the night with their blingy and stylish attires. Also Read - Inside Afsana Khan-Saajz Wedding: Yo Yo Honey Singh Performs, Umar-Rashami Have Fun - Watch Pics And Videos

Have a look at the pictures and videos from the event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NSTGRM_KING (@nstgrm_king)

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Contestants Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia, Rashami Desai And Neha Bhasin Shake a Leg on ‘Oo Antava’ From Pushpa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@cricbollybuzz)

Rashami Desai also performed at the ITA Awards. She grooved on several Punjabi tracks and set the stage on fire. Watch viral videos here from the event.