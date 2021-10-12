Mumbai: Bollywod megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who had featured in a Paan Masala advertisement, has withdrawn his name from the campaign and said he is no longer associated with the paan masala brand and has even returned the money he got for promoting it. The 79-year-old actor had faced backlash for featuring in an advertisement. Several fans of Big B had expressed their displeasure over the actor’s decision.Also Read - Should Amitabh Bachchan Now Retire And 'Free Himself From Race'? Writer Salim Khan Advises so

A blog post, addressed by the office of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday night informed that he is no longer associated with that brand’s promotions. “A few days after the commercial was aired, Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week. Upon checking why this sudden move – it was revealed that when Mr. Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising. Mr. Bachchan has terminated the contract with the brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion”, read the blog post. Also Read - Uunchai: Parineeti Chopra Bags Sooraj Barjatya Film, Joins Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher

Amitabh Bachchan received praises from anti-tobacco organization

Last month, the National Organization for Tobacco Eradication (NOTE), an NGO, had also appealed to Mr. Bachchan to not be a part of advertisements that promote paan masala brands. In an open letter, NOTE president Dr Shekhar Salkar had said that the actor should withdraw from “surrogate” paan masala advertisements and support the cause of the anti-tobacco movement. “NOTE welcomes the choice taken by Amitabh Bachchan to withdraw from all surrogate ads associated to tobacco merchandise with rapid impact and wish to congratulate the famous person for displaying solidarity to the efforts made by the federal government and non-governmental organizations within the battle in opposition to tobacco, ” mentioned President of the NOTE and Goa-based oncologist, Shekhar Salkar. Also Read - KBC 13: Fans Leave Amitabh Bachchan Emotional As They Recite Poems, Recreate His Iconic Looks | Watch

Fans on Twitter celebrated BIG B’s move as he took a stand

One of the fans wrote, “Thanks to @SrBachchan for understanding the public sentiment & his responsibility towards the youth. Hope other Bollywood guys take a cue and stay away from similar & vulgar endorsements (sic).”

Another fan wrote, “Amitabh Bachchan Ji terminates his contract with Pan Masala Brand! It’s a Big Win (sic)!” While yet another wrote, “Great Job @SrBachchan ..Proud of what u have done (sic),”

@SrBachchan Sirji we feel so proud of you now after the initial disappointment of watching you endorsing the PAAN product.🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Vichu Varma (@wish4u52) October 12, 2021

@SrBachchan bande me hai dum ! Vande Matram!!@ajaydevgn aapse bhi ummeed lagaye baithe hai !! Kick the butt ! Paan masala hatt!! — vaibhav singhal (@vaibhav_singhal) October 11, 2021

Proud of you Sir you said NO for endorcing pan Masala.

Long live Big B 🙌 and you said my love here we go… pic.twitter.com/00c4e0tPjB — Satya (@TheSatyaShow) October 12, 2021

