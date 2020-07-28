Game of Thrones fame Sophie Turner and American singer Joe Jonas are proud parents of their first newborn baby girl. They have named her Willa. The couple who never talked about the pregnancy welcomed Willa on July 22 at a Los Angeles hospital. The families of Turners and Jonas’ are delighted to announce the birth of their baby. In a statement to People, a source said “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby”. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Wish For Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas on Their First Anniversary is All Hearts

Also Read - Joe Jonas Reveals Plans For His First Wedding Anniversary With Sophie Turner

The source added, “The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl.”

Turner and Jonas had an amazing time in quarantine. In an interview, Sophie said she enjoyed the experience.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised everyone with their impromptu wedding after the Billboard Music Awards on May 29, 2019. The couple followed it up with a formal ceremony on June 29 in Sarrians in Southern France which was attended by their family and close friends. Reports of Turner’s pregnancy first came out in February.

Meanwhile, the couple has distanced themselves from near and dear ones due to the COVID-19 scare.