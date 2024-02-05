Home

Entertainment

It’s a Wrap For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan But Jordan Adventures With Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff Live On!

It’s a Wrap For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan But Jordan Adventures With Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff Live On!

Documenting the Jordan journey and the lifetime of memories with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and their Bade Miyan Chote Miyan!

Documenting the Jordan Journey with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Photo: Vineeta Kumar/ india.com)

‘Keep moving, don’t shoot…’ a voice on the loudspeaker announces. The journalists walk at a steady pace as they battle startling wind and dollops of sand at the most unlikely location for a shoot in Jordan. But, that is the whole idea after all. To give the media a taste of how they are making Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – a full-blown grand action comedy entertainer. It is the last day of the shoot, and both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are present on the sets with Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. A special Eid number is being shot which will set the tone of the film. Choreographed by Bosco Martis, the track is going to have style, background, grandeur, romance and lots of swag – things both Akshay and Tiger are known to flaunt on screen. But, why would you take so many journalists and critics from all across the country to visit the sets of a film? Why would you make people travel to a different country and assist them with everything right from their stay to food? There are no deliverables discussed, and no instructions given about how to cover the trip. We are only asked to have fun and take care of ourselves. Why would the team spend so much money and not ask for anything in return? No coverage, no promotion? It’s only the third day of our trip and during a light-hearted conversation over dinner, I manage to ask Jackky Bhagnani the same.

Trending Now

Dressed in a sharp blazer and a hat, Jackky is present at the dinner. He meets his media friends and speaks about his vision for Pooja Entertainment, his homegrown production house launched by his father Vashu Bhagnani who is also present at the venue. The actor-turned-producer highlights how he wants to amplify the work his father has done. As I start to understand his vision, I quiz him about organising this grand tour. Jackky laughs and calls it an attempt to go old school. For him, it’s his first step to make a relationship with the media. The actor maintains that he wants to go back to the way his father would work, invite his journalist friends to the sets of the movies and give them a glimpse of all the hardwork going into making the film. “In my dad’s time, the journalists were free to visit the sets. They were free to talk to the directors and the producers about their content and the film. That’s the culture I want to bring back. I want people and journalists to have first-hand experience of what we are doing with a film. I want a personal relationship with them. This is just a small initiative towards the same idea. And I hope this results in strengthening our relationships,” he explains.

You may like to read

It’s about the set visit today. The set location, totally deserted, is around a three-hour drive from the main city. We see Tiger leaving the hotel at 6 am in zero-degree temperature as rain pours and it gets windy and dark in no time. After doing some sightseeing, we reach the sets at around 2:30 pm, wondering how Tiger and his team would have managed to reach this place so early in the morning. It is a tough location to be at but it only makes us feel more confident about the film. It’s easy to recreate these locations at any fancy studio in Mumbai, add VFX for more jazz and make it look as colourful and grand as possible. But, that’s not what the makers have chosen to do. Most of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been shot at real locations. Most of the stunts have been performed by Akshay and Tiger themselves.

It’s 7 pm already and we have got a party to attend – the big wrap-up party of the film which is taking place at another hotel. A quick 7-minute walk and we are there. Ali (Abbas Zafar), the director, enters the party late. He is with his family – wife Alicia Zafar and daughter Alizeh. All his shyness with media glare is visible as he stands in a corner, playing with his baby daughter and just trying to make sense of all the appreciation coming his way for helming a two-hero film. “This is such a grand scale, Ali. Congratulations for handling it so well,” I tell him. He responds, “You have just seen the scale so far. Wait for the story. The content of the film is the real winner. You guys wait to know the story and you will be amazed,” he says as I see a proud man talking about his product in a way only someone who knows his craft well would.

And while he is talking about the film, I can’t keep my eyes off his cute daughter. He interrupts and reveals how this is also the first time his daughter has visited a film set and therefore, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remains special in more ways than one.

But, wait. There he is. The man with his towering personality, taking a dig at his team members and a few journalists who have known him for a long time. He puts his arms on someone’s shoulders and asks if he got to eat something. He does namaste to another and checks about her Jordan trip. He is looking at everyone around. His eyes are constantly acknowledging the silent glares and appreciation from all corners of the room. Every time you meet Akshay Kumar, you are in for some new pranks and smart jokes. He remembers meeting me in Delhi and then telling me about the best lighting to click pictures. But, I hardly pay attention to what he’s saying. His crisp physique and sharp jawline make me feel guilty about the piece of fig ice cream I just tasted before shaking hands with him. I compliment him about his performance in Mission Raniganj and he says he’s grateful for all the positive reviews that the film received. But now, he is smiling from ear to ear. He is exuding confidence because we have moved on to discussing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. “This is going to be better than you think,” he says. None of us wants to keep him for long because all of us are aware of his strict sleep schedule. I move on to meeting Tiger Shroff. The man is standing in a corner, looking shy and fit. I don’t remember seeing Tiger looking tired ever. It is as if he is cut out of a single piece of shining marble with no creases whatsoever. He shakes hands and assures me of all the action that he has done in the film. “It is more rigorous and real than what I’ve done so far,” he says. The evening mellows down. I take a break, and pass by the Martis gang who are dancing to the tunes of ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ from ‘Fighter‘. I find the remotest place on the balcony and gaze at the Red Sea and its sparkling sand. It is a starry night in Jordan, and probably the starriest one in ages. Jordan boasts its clear sky and its stunning waters but I am boasting my Bollywood. A whiff of breeze comes, I put my AirPods on and play ‘Dekha Hazaron Dafa…’. I call it a night but next up on my playlist is ‘Bade Miyan Bade Miyan…’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.