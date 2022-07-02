Dhaakad on ZEE5: ZEE5, India premiered spy thriller Dhaakad on 1st July with Kangana in lead and Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles. Kangana plays Agent Agni in Razneesh Ghai’s film alongside Divya as Rohini and Arjun as Rudraveer, the villain. Rudraveer is a notorious worldwide armament and human trafficker who has been out of the public eye for ten years. Agent Agni, a highly skilled and lethal field agent, has been given the job to gather intelligence and stop him.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut On Dhaakad's Box Office Failure: 'I See A Lot Of Curated Negativity But 2022 Is A Year Of Blockbuster'

Dhaakad is shot by Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata (La Vie en rose), The film is truly international in scale and style as the action sequences are designed by an international crew. With blood, action, gunshots and characters with their own set of eccentricities, Dhaakad is a bold movie with fearless Kangana Ranaut in lead.

Sharing her experience about working in Dhaakad and why she thinks audiences should watch it Divya Dutt says, "I wouldn't like to change anything about Dhaakad. I liked it the way it is. It was fun the way it was. It's an action flick with a female protagonist and face to face teeth to teeth with a female protagonist and Arjun Rampal. These are action sequences that one hadn't seen. Apart from that, I will say I have enjoyed my role and you probably haven't seen villains like that before. Watch it for its boldness of it. See it for the brazenness and the daring of Dhaakad."

In addition to a strong line-up of original shows and movies, ZEE5 has been consistently bolstering its portfolio by acquiring World Digital Premiere rights of many theatrical releases including RRR, The Kashmir Files, Valimai, Antim, Jhund, Attack, and others. Dhaakad is yet another strong addition to the list as it will help appeal to distinct viewers with varied choices.

