Jimmy Fallon Apologises For The Tonight Show Being A 'Toxic Workplace'

‘It’s Embarrassing’: Jimmy Fallon Apologises After The Tonight Show Employees Call It A ‘Toxic Workplace’

According to a report, certain employees from The Tonight Show claimed that their mental health worsened during their time on the show.

Jimmy Fallon apologizes for toxic workplace.

Popular television host and comedian Jimmy Fallon recently apologised after the staff of his programme, The Tonight Show claimed that it is a toxic work environment behind the scenes. Going by a report in Variety, Rolling Stone spoke to several former and current employees of the late-night show who called it a “toxic workplace”. After learning about this, Jimmy Fallon reportedly conducted a Zoom meeting with the employees and said that he was embarrassed and even said sorry to them.

Jimmy Fallon Apologises To His Employees

As per Variety, during a Zoom meeting, the host was quoted as saying, “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends. I feel so bad I can’t even tell you. I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people.”

According to the report, a few of the employees alleged that their mental health was affected during their time on the show. They further added that Jimmy Fallon is capable of lashing out under pressure.

What Former & Present The Tonight Show Employees Have To Say

One staffer member from The Tonight Show reportedly said that Jimmy Fallon appeared drunk at work during one of the rehearsals and could not recall crossing out a joke in his notes.

Meanwhile, a former employee of the show told Rolling Stone that nobody told Jimmy Fallon, ‘no’ on the sets. They added that everybody walked on eggshells around him, especially the showrunners.

The show allegedly had a “cry room” on the set where the employees went to bow off steam after facing a hostile work environment.

For the unversed, Jimmy Fallon replaced Jay Leno as the host of The Tonight Show back in 2014. Nine different showrunners have managed the show ever since Jimmy Fallon took over as the host. On the other hand, shows such as The Daily Show, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert have seen far fewer changes.

At the moment, the show has been put on a standstill because of the ongoing strikes by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA unions representing Hollywood writers and actors.

