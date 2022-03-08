Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha was in the headlines after it was reported that a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in a fraud case. She was allegedly accused of not attending an event in Delhi, for which she had charged Rs 37 lakh and her manager had reportedly refused to return the money too. In an Instagram post, she dismissed reports and issued a clarificationIssuing a clarification in a statement, “There have been rumours of a nonbailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me. I request all media houses, journalists and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity.”Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Lands in Legal Trouble, Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Her: Report

Sonakshi continued, “This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which i have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade.

This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court. This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same. I am home and i can assure you there are no warrants issued against me.” Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Breaks Silence on Her Photoshopped Marriage Picture With Salman Khan

Sonakshi also shared a quirky post where she is seen drinking tea and captioned it as, “House Arrest with an emoji”.