K-Pop sensation BTS is on their way to world domination. The septet has delivered some of the biggest hits in last 3 years and had a successful tour in 2021. The band is currently on a break and taking some much-needed rest. However, in a video uploaded on YouTube by BangtanTV, BTS have dropped a major hint regarding their World Tour in 2022. The video shows the K-Pop group getting reading for their performance at the 2021 Jingle Bell. For the uninitiated, Jingle Bell is a special event held in December to welcome the new year. The event is attended by several celebrities and features special performances by musicians.

In the video, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook head for the red carpet where they are interviewed by reporters. A reporter asks V to blink thrice if the band will go on tour in 2022. BTS member RM translated the question for his bandmates. V and Jimin started blinking rapidly and they were joined by all the members of the group, thereby confirming their 2022 world tour.

The video went viral in no time and ARMY took to Twitter to share their excitement at the new development. 'YALL WE GOT SOME GOOD NEWS 2022 BTS WORLD TOUR FOR 3 MILLION ARMYS,' said an ARMY. "Y'ALL BTS WORLD TOUR SOON !!!! THEY KEEP TALKING ABOUT IT, SEEING ARMYS FROM ALL AROUND THE WORLD," said another.

BTS members had travelled to the US for their four in-person concerts in Los Angeles last year in November. After that, they took an 'extended period of rest', their first one since 2019. The members are scheduled to hold a concert in Seoul, South Korea, next month. What do you think of the development? Sound off in the comments below.