Listen up, Marvel fanboys (and fangirls)! The much-awaited trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just dropped and it looks every bit fierce and fiery. The trailer begins with Doctor Strange waking up from a nightmare and dealing with what transpired as a result of his spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The multiverse is now open and looks like the film is going to have an X-Men crossover. Yes, you heard it right!
At around the 1:19 mark in the trailer, someone's voice can be heard saying: "You should tell him the truth". While no one can say it for sure, the voice sounds similar to that of Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), creator of the X-Men. But that's not all. Marvel fans paused the trailer at different durations to look for easter eggs.
In one of the many stills, Tom Cruise shows up as an Iron Man variant in a blink-and-miss appearance. Fans are convinced that the flying character is a variant of Iron Man, played by Tom Cruise. Several Marvel fans took to Twitter to share their discovery. Check out their reactions below:
For uninitiated, the buzz about Tom Cruise being in Doctor Strange 2 is strong. The rumours began spreading when Tom Cruise was seen at the sets sporting a goatee in front of a green screen. Fans have been arguing if the pics are real or morphed. You can watch the trailer below:
Are you excited to see Tom Cruise as Iron Man? Sound off in the comments below.