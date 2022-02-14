Listen up, Marvel fanboys (and fangirls)! The much-awaited trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just dropped and it looks every bit fierce and fiery. The trailer begins with Doctor Strange waking up from a nightmare and dealing with what transpired as a result of his spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The multiverse is now open and looks like the film is going to have an X-Men crossover. Yes, you heard it right!Also Read - Suresh Raina To Shakib Al Hasan: High Profile Players Who Went Unsold In IPL Auction 2022, Watch Full List

At around the 1:19 mark in the trailer, someone’s voice can be heard saying: “You should tell him the truth”. While no one can say it for sure, the voice sounds similar to that of Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), creator of the X-Men. But that’s not all. Marvel fans paused the trailer at different durations to look for easter eggs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Always Have Short-Term Goal And Long-Term Vision, Says Nita Ambani

In one of the many stills, Tom Cruise shows up as an Iron Man variant in a blink-and-miss appearance. Fans are convinced that the flying character is a variant of Iron Man, played by Tom Cruise. Several Marvel fans took to Twitter to share their discovery. Check out their reactions below: Also Read - ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 8:00 PM IST Feb 14 Monday

I reckon this is Tom Cruise as a ‘Superior Iron Man’ variant and member of Professor X’s Illuminati that Doctor Strange is being taken to for trial. Notice those are iron man/ultron-esque robots 🤔#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/ySa1RHnnYN — Dainéil Ó Corra (@ua_Corra) February 14, 2022

Capitana Carter, Iron Man de Tom Cruise, Strange Zombie… Y decían que What if…? No era canon y solo era relleno 🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/AG3PKlJO8y — Miguel Botiva (@Boty1312) February 14, 2022

Wasn’t so sure but man I really do see a Tony Stark beard here now😳 Tom Cruise Superior IRON MAN!? #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/RGjw0Rzszm — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) February 14, 2022

For uninitiated, the buzz about Tom Cruise being in Doctor Strange 2 is strong. The rumours began spreading when Tom Cruise was seen at the sets sporting a goatee in front of a green screen. Fans have been arguing if the pics are real or morphed. You can watch the trailer below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel)

Are you excited to see Tom Cruise as Iron Man? Sound off in the comments below.