Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar and model Shibani Dandekar are now officially married. The couple tied the knot in a farmhouse at Khandala which is owned by Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. The first inside pictures of the couple from the venue are out. Both Farhan and Shibani looked their sartorial best in the wedding attire. While Farhan rocked a black tuxedo, Shibani slayed in a red wedding dress complete with a veil. Check out the first picture of the newlyweds below:Also Read - Bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar is All Set to Tie The Knot With Farhan Akhtar, Flaunts Her Red Heels Worth Rs 82K

Also seen in the image is a wedding officiant speaking on mic as the two took vows. Farhan-Shibani’s wedding was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Actress Rhea Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, producer Ashutosh Gowariker and Shibani’s sister Anusha were some of the many stars who were in attendance. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Leave For Khandala For Their Wedding | Watch Video

While the star-studded affair has come to an end, Farhan and Shibani haven’t shared their wedding pictures officially yet. What do you think about the adorable couple? Sound off in the comments below.