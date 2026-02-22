Home

It’s official! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna announce ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’ – Details inside

Amid surging wedding rumours, Vijay Deverakonda shares a touching Instagram message christening their union “The Wedding of VIROSH,” deepening fans’ anticipation.

Love stories in showbiz often command headlines. But when two of South cinema’s biggest stars are involved, even silence turns into sensation. At the centre of an all-out fan frenzy around the rumoured wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the latest twist comes straight from one of Vijay’s Instagram stories, a message rich with sentiment and connection that fans are calling the official emotional reveal of their union.

Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram story

In a handwritten-style note shared as an IG story, Vijay and Rashmika addressed their followers as “Our Dearest loves,” explaining that long before they planned anything for themselves, fans were there first. “With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’,” the note read, preserving exactly what was written while reframing how this unlikely wedding name has become a symbol of shared identity for the couple and their followers. They concluded by saying, “So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it, ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’,” ending with gratitude, hugs and love.

This is a developing story….

