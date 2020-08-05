Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and supporters are happy to hear that the centre has accepted for CBI inquiry. Sushant’s death by suicide has definitely shocked everybody in this country. Now it’s time for the Central Government to advise both Maharashtra & Bihar government to support each other and direct their police officers to dig out the real mystery. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Centre Says Rhea Chakraborty's Involvement is Matter of Investigation

From Sushant’s family to his fans, everyone is lauding the decision. Netizens flood social media with congratulations messages as they were waiting for this day to come and made it to the meme-fest. Also Read - CBI it is! Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Rejoices as Centre Accepts CBI Probe in The Case

As the hearing was underway, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Court about Centre accepting the request of the CBI probe in the matter. The request was pushed by Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, a day before the hearing, after taking into consideration the family’s sentiments and their demand for a CBI intervention.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, refused to grant protection to Rhea Chakraborty against Bihar Police’s interrogation. Hearing the plea filed by Rhea seeking the transfer of the FIR against her from Patna to Mumbai, the SC said that this case has to be investigated in detail and Bihar Police can question the petitioner.

The Supreme Court pulled up the Mumbai Police for ‘forcibly quarantining’ IPS Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai telling the department that it doesn’t set the right example of professionalism. On Wednesday, July 5, a bench headed by Justice Hrishekh Roy said that the talented actor died in ‘unusual circumstances’ and a detailed investigation needs to be done to ‘unravel’ the truth. The court directed all the parties to submit their replies in the next three days after which the second hearing will take place next week. The date is yet to be ascertained.