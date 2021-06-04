Mumbai: After Kartik Aaryan has voluntarily opted out of Shah Rukh Khan’s production venture and Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 in a span of one month. The reports suggest that the actor has returned the signing amount too. Kartik Aaryan had creative issues and was not pleased with the script. Reacting to the headlines around Kartik Aaryan, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha recently took to Twitter to share his views on Aaryan’s ouster from films. Anubhav said it is a concerted campaign against Kartik. The director said that usually producers don’t talk about dropping actors from the projects. He also wrote that he respects Kartik’s silence on the topic. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s Lookalike Ibrahim Qadri Goes Viral With His Looks, Fans Say ‘China Ka Shah Rukh Khan’

Anubhav Sinha Supports Kartik Aaryan

Thappad and Article 15 director took Kartik Aaryan’s side and tweeted: “And by the way… when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don’t talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet (sic).” Also Read - Suhana Khan Lip-Syncs To Justin Bieber's Peaches At New York University, Video Goes Viral

Anubhav Sinha’s reaction has come days after Kartik was dropped from a film directed by Aanand L Rai. However, Aanand soon claimed that he never signed any film with Kartik. Also Read - Aanand L Rai Breaks Silence on Reports of Kartik Aaryan Being Ousted From His Film

And by the way… when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don’t talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aryarn seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 3, 2021

Why Kartik Aaryan Dropped Red Chillies Entertainment’s Next?

A recent report in Indiaglitz suggest that Kartik had issues starring alongside Katrina Kaif. However, that news is simply not true. Reports also suggested that makers were not happy with Kartik as he wanted to change script. “Kartik parted ways with Red Chillies’ Freddie in January. Things didn’t work out. There was no bad blood. That film hasn’t taken off yet and the makers themselves wanted changes in the script and director Ajay Bahl was clear that he won’t make any. No one has been signed for it, so Kartik saying no to being cast alongside Katrina Kaif is bizarre. Why are these stories coming out now”, a source said.