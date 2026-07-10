Bad news for IU and Lee Jong-suk fans as beloved couple break up after 4 years of dating: ‘Maybe in…’

South Korean stars IU and Lee Jong-suk have confirmed their break-up after four years together. Their agencies have released official statements.

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IU and Lee Jong-suk (PC: Instagram)

One of South Korea’s most-loved celebrity couples singer-actress IU and actor Lee Jong-suk have officially parted ways. IU and Lee Jong-suk, whose relationship won the hearts of fans around the world, have confirmed that they are no longer together. The news comes after months of speculation about their relationship, with both stars choosing to keep their personal lives largely private. While the announcement has left many fans saddened, the statements released by their agencies make it clear that the pair have ended their romance on good terms. Here’s everything we know about IU and Lee Jong-suk split.

IU and Lee Jong-suk’s break-up

On July 10, 2026, both IU’s agency, EDAM Entertainment, and Lee Jong-suk’s agency, ACE Factory, confirmed that the couple had ended their relationship after four years together.

According to the agencies, the two recently decided to part ways and will continue to support each other as colleagues and friends. The agencies said, “It is true that they have ended their relationship. They have decided to remain good colleagues.”

The announcement quickly became one of the biggest trending topics online, with fans expressing both surprise and sadness over the end of one of Korean entertainment’s most admired relationships.

Fans reaction to IU and Lee Jong-suk’s break-up

Following the official confirmation from IU and Lee Jong-suk’s agencies, social media was flooded with messages from fans who were quite sad about this news and thanked IU and Lee Jong-suk for the memories they shared over the past four years. Many wished them happiness in their individual journeys, while others reflected on some of the couple’s most memorable public moments.

Despite the end of their relationship, both stars remain busy with their respective careers. IU continues to focus on her new album, concert, and acting projects, while Lee Jong-suk has several acting commitments lined up including his upcoming romantic K-drama The Remarried Empress.

iu and lee jong suk have broken up after four years of public dating, i was literally waiting for there wedding pic.twitter.com/8Ik5IdnTlb — Purrly Pop (@CozyKitten02) July 10, 2026

Well y’all jinxed it and now some says Moon gayoung stalks Lee jongsuk, some says they’ve broken up since but just confirming now, please this shouldn’t turn into a big controversy. Let them find strength in their breakup pic.twitter.com/rlGvP9CUNB — Favored (@Your_favored) July 10, 2026

Heartbroken but rooting for IU and Lee Jong-suk. Wishing you both happiness ahead ✨ #IU #LeeJongSuk — Mark (@pavicevic_marko) July 10, 2026

Wishing them both all the good things in their personal lives and on their careers. ❤️‍#LeeJongSuk X #IUhttps://t.co/aEAPLH0HvG https://t.co/GUjUDVQjid — COB (@SarangheBogum) July 10, 2026

Why this 2026 is giving real life heartbreak i thought we would get their marriage news soon i love this both so it feels like personal loss #IU #LeeJongsuk https://t.co/xm7qcd3m7P — Aashi아시♡☆ (@AashiZin) July 10, 2026

Konser #IU tahun ini ga ada Jongsuknya lagi, sedih Biasanya ada Lee Jongsuk yang setia nemenin pic.twitter.com/mQGBRY11Py — My Korean Drama (@MyKoreanDramaID) July 10, 2026

IU and Lee Jong-suk relationship timeline

IU and Lee Jong-suk first met in 2012 while serving as MCs on SBS’s music programme Inkigayo. Although they initially had different personalities, they gradually became close friends and remained in touch over the years.

Their relationship was made public in December 2022 after media reports revealed they had been dating. Soon after that, both agencies confirmed their relationship, and the couple received overwhelming support from fans. Since then, they largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight, occasionally mentioning each other in interviews while maintaining a low profile.

Over the years, they were often praised for balancing their successful careers with their private lives, making them one of the most respected and loved celebrity couples in the Korean entertainment industry. Their agencies have emphasised that they will continue to support one another professionally despite ending their relationship.