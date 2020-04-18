Living together at his Panvel farmhouse, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur are probably living the dream of all the couples out there as they spend the COVID-19 quarantine together. After the news of the two lovebirds going horse riding amid coronavirus spread like wild fire, another video has surfaced which has left fans smitten. Also Read - Corona Warrior, Ludhiana ACP Anil Kohli Dies of COVID-19

Shared by a fan page, the video features Iulia in the middle of her chat show when Salman sneaks up into the room from behind. While Iulia was dressed in a sultry black strap dress with her luscious hair pulled back in a ponytail, Salman donned a casual white tee and paired it with maroon trousers. Spotting him on the selfie camera, Iulia motioned him to leave but the mischievous expression on Salman's face is enough to leave the diva blushing wholeheartedly, right in the middle of her LIVE show.

As per the reports, the immediate stay-at-home announcement by the government of India in March, followed by a nationwide lockdown, made around 20 odd people left with no other option but to stay at Salman’s beautiful property on the outskirts of Mumbai. Except for Salman, the other prominent names that are currently spending their lockdown days at the Panvel farmhouse are Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Alvira Agnihotri-Atul Agnihotri, Abhiraj Minawala-his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma-Ayush Sharma, Nirvaan Khan and his few friends, Waluscha D’Souza, Saiee Manjrekar, Salman’s mother Salma and a few staff members.

A report in Mid-Day reveals that Salman had gone to Panvel to discuss his next film Mulshi Pattern remake with Minawala and his wife. At the same time, Atul-Alvira and their friend Waluscha travelled there to spend a fun weekend while Jacqueline decided to see Salman and discuss her then-upcoming music video Genda Phool with Badshah. with the best of friends and family stranded together, we can only imagine the fun time that the superstar is having despite the pandemic gloom!