Mumbai: Since Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's song Seeti Maar is out, it has uplifted the mood of many people in this pandemic. Seeti Maar has become the biggest chartbuster of the year. The song has vocals by Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur. While speaking to Iulia about Seeti Maar, she said it was challenging to make a new version of an existing chartbuster. "Sajid used to give me different songs to practice and to test my voice. Later he called me and said he's sent my recording to composer Devi Sri Prasad, who has liked my voice and will keep it in the movie. Honestly, when I recorded the song, I thought it will be a test practice. And I'll get more time to practice. It was super unexpected for me", Iulia told Indian Express.

Iulia Vantur recognized that Seeti Maar will always be essentially Allu Arjun's song. She further mentioned: "Considering this song was made a huge hit by Allu Arjun, so obviously people would get emotionally attached to it. Also, you can't satisfy everyone, the tastes are different. That's why music has so many genres," she said. The new Seeti Maar owes a lot to Radhe stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani, Iulia said: "Salman and Disha's moves are amazing. People love Salman's songs, his hook steps. They are very catchy, popular and easy to follow, that's the beauty. And he always comes up with something totally unexpected, interesting and funny."

Seeti Maar has crossed over 99,977,548 views. The dance number is filmed on Salman and Disha Patani for the much-hyped action drama.