J Brown, Nicki Minaj, Adam Blackstone, and Other Popular International Stars Arrive at Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash

Several international stars such as J Brown, popular rapper Nicki Minaj’s music director Adam Blackstone and Rihana's team were spotted at Jamnagar ahead of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant. Though the couple will get married in July 2024, the pre-wedding bash has already begun. Since it is an Ambani wedding, it is no secret that the functions will be a star-studded affair with performances by several Indian as well as International stars. The pre-wedding festivities are taking place in Jamnagar and the iconic international artist such as J Brown, popular rapper Nicki Minaj’s music director Adam Blackstone and Rihana’s team were spotted at Jamnagar.

Adam Blackstone was seen dressed in all black whereas BRown was spotted all smiles as he donned a white hoodie with beach cargoes. Before the arrival of these stars, the team of music icon Rihana also arrived in Jamnagar to kickstart the pre-wedding festivities for the wedding of Anant and Radhika. All the international stars were welcomed with sweets and drinks. Further, with the arrival of these international stars, the celebs have already started with the rehearsals for their performances.

Take a look at the videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities are all set to take place from March 1-3. Several B-town celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth will be gracing the celebration with their respective families. Though the wedding will be held in July, the families have come together to celebrate the pre-wedding ceremonies in grand gestures. For the unversed, Anant and Radhika got engaged in a Gol Dhanna ceremony in Mumbai, back on January 19, 2023.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant embraced the spirit of philanthropy ahead of her pre-wedding celebrations. The pre-wedding celebrations of the ceremony kickstarted with the first event ‘Anna Seva.‘

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

