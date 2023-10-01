Home

J-Hope Turns Cheerleader For Jungkook After ‘3D’ Wins Heart, BTS Army Hails Duo – Check Reactions!

J-Hope applauds Jungkook's song 3D ft Jack Harlow by sharing a clip on Instagram and BTS Army can't stop praising him. Click to know more

BTS member J-Hope, who is currently serving his mandatory military service, never miss a chance to support his fellow band members. The South Korean rapper has once again made the headlines after he shared a brief clip of Jungkook’s song ‘3D.’ J-Hope cheered for Jeon Jung-hyun aka Jungkook on September 30th, Friday through his Instagram story. However, it was expected that J-Hope would support Jungkook, given how encouraging the K-pop boy group’s members are of one another.

J-Hope Lauds Jungkook’s ‘3D’

BTS member J-Hope took to his Instagram and shared a video of Jungkook’s song ‘3D‘ on Friday. J-Hope, who is currently in the military, keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Recently J-Hope shared a clip of ‘3D’ and heaped praise for Jungkook’s song. He wrote, ‘Nice JK’ on his Instagram stories and BTS Army went berserk.

Check J-Hope’s Viral Reaction:

BTS Army Celebrates J-Hope & Jungkook’s Social Media Banter

BTS Army was really happy to see the heartwarming gesture by J-Hope. They loved how he extended his support to Jungkook even while serving in the military. A fan took to X ( formerly known as Twitter ) and wrote, “Hobi picking the most iconic part of the mv to post with the caption ‘nice jk’ and mtv 90s sticker oooo he just gets it like we do(sic).” Another fan asked J-Hope to come back as the tweet read, “J-hope came home.” The third user wrote, “He always supports his members! “(sic). One of the members from the global BTS army wrote, “HOBI CAME HOME TO SUPPORT HIS JKKK .THE 90s MTV STICKER OH HE DEFINITELY SAW THE EDIT (sic).” Talking about J-Hope supporting Jungkook fan wrote, “Hobi, he is always there to support his brothers (sic).”

Check Viral Reactions:

hobi picking the most iconic part of the mv to post with the caption ‘nice jk’ and mtv 90s sticker oooo he just gets it like we do pic.twitter.com/ymJEhK2hRR — bts SE(ꪜ)EN (@dilijeon) September 30, 2023

hobi supporting jungkook on his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/RZKMkszupD — jungkook praiser⁷ (@jeonmygoogie) September 30, 2023

Even while J-Hope is presently enlisted in the military, the BTS army is eagerly anticipating the 2025 reunion of the Bangton boys. Meanwhile, fans are extremely enthusiastic about Jungkook’s latest indication about his solo album.

