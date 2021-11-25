TV actor Nia Sharma recently goes bold in a bridal avatar where she was seen wearing a plunging neckline off-shoulder blouse with blue-copper shimmery lehenga. The bold sexy pictures of Nia have created a storm on social media. As soon as Nia shared the photo on her Instagram, she came under the radar of a section of social media users who trolled her for her choice of outfit. While some applauded for her plunging neckline, many criticized her for her fashion choice and left mean comments. She was brutally trolled for this photoshoot. One user wrote, “Jaan Ke Neeche Kiya Hai” and another one wrote, “Not Good”.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Receives Death Threats For His New Song 'Garbe Ki Raat' | Read Full Statement

Have a look here at the photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

However, this is not the first time that she was trolled for a bold look on social media. Earlier, she was trolled for wearing a white sheer monokini dress, black bikini, and many more.

Last year, in September, Nia was slammed for cutting her birthday cake that was designed to look like male genitalia. Several comments on her Instagram post show how the fans didn’t find the erotic cake quite appropriate. Many people also commented saying how even if the actor wanted to cut the cake, she could have avoided putting up the pictures and the videos of the same.