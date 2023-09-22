Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Jaane Jaan Twitter Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma And Jaideep Ahlawat Hailed by Cinephiles – Check Reactions

Jaane Jaan Twitter Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma And Jaideep Ahlawat Hailed by Cinephiles – Check Reactions

Jaane Jaan Twitter Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are winning accolades for their performance in Sujoy Ghosh's mystery-thriller. - Check Reactions

Published: September 22, 2023 12:18 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Jaane Jaan Twitter Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma And Jaideep Ahlawat Hailed by Cinephiles - Check Reactions
Jaane Jaan Twitter Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma And Jaideep Ahlawat Hailed by Cinephiles - Check Reactions

Jaane Jaan Twitter Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s noir-thriller Jaane Jaan. The actress known for playing versatile characters is always game when it comes to experimenting with diverse genres and narratives. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also starring alongside Kareena in Jaane Jaan. Despite of mixed reviews with regard to the storyline and direction, the film is being lauded by movie buffs for powerful performances from Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay. The actress, who was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha, has her first Bollywood release of 2023. Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

Trending Now

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN, JAIDEEP AHLAWAT AND VIJAY VARMA LAUDED BY MOVIE BUFFS:

You may like to read


Jaane Jaan is streaming on Netflix since September 21, 2023. Kareena will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders.

For more updates on Jaane Jaan review and Kareena Kapoor Khan, check out this space at India.com. 

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>