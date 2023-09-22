Home

Jaane Jaan Twitter Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma And Jaideep Ahlawat Hailed by Cinephiles – Check Reactions

Jaane Jaan Twitter Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are winning accolades for their performance in Sujoy Ghosh's mystery-thriller. - Check Reactions

Jaane Jaan Twitter Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s noir-thriller Jaane Jaan. The actress known for playing versatile characters is always game when it comes to experimenting with diverse genres and narratives. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also starring alongside Kareena in Jaane Jaan. Despite of mixed reviews with regard to the storyline and direction, the film is being lauded by movie buffs for powerful performances from Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay. The actress, who was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha, has her first Bollywood release of 2023. Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN, JAIDEEP AHLAWAT AND VIJAY VARMA LAUDED BY MOVIE BUFFS:

Kareena, you’ve conquered the OTT world with your debut! 💥❤️ Your performance in #JaaneJaan is a testament to your unmatched talent. You stole the show! 👑🎥 #KareenaMagic #OTTQueen” pic.twitter.com/FzoZZMxP7f — Anti-fascist Ankit (@Ankit_HSRA) September 22, 2023

Jaideep Ahlawat masters his scenes like no other! He is mind blowing in the film.

Vijay Varma shines bright as the easy-going. It’s good to see him from all the negative roles in his past few releases! Loved it! @JaideepAhlawat @MrVijayVarma #JaaneJaan #KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/hfXdgdtmE5 — भव्य (@ThatGuyBhavs) September 21, 2023

Good watch #JaaneJaan . Keeps you guessing till the end as to what will happen and has a strong and unusual climax. Jaideep Ahlawat is terrific, Kareena is awesome and Vijay Varma is funny and perfect. Although I feel in the end, his cop character is shown slightly dumb. — abhi changer (@abhichanger) September 21, 2023

There is no such thing as mostly depicted – a banal common man. Naren is dark, deranged and obsessed about math. His character brings to light the uniqueness of an individual who often forms part of the herd which is nothing more than statistics to the system.#JaaneJaan pic.twitter.com/HTpbrkLrue — Shreshtha Maheshwari (@ShreshthaMahes3) September 22, 2023

what a waste of a great cast & premise. dreadful cinematography. awful pacing. every opportunity to create some form of suspense is squandered. kareena kapoor khan, vijay varma & jaideep ahlawat barely keep things interesting. an absolute nothing-burger film.#jaanejaan pic.twitter.com/gyr9JGvfLS — Pramit (@pramitheus) September 21, 2023

Jaane Jaan is streaming on Netflix since September 21, 2023. Kareena will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders.

