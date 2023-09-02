Jaane Jaan: Trailer Of Kareena Kapoor’s OTT Debut Out On This Date

Home

Made under the direction of Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan is a cinematic adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's bestselling 2005 novel, The Devotion of Suspect X.

Jaane Jaan is Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Movie buffs are waiting with bated breath to witness Kareena Kapoor Khan once again in her next, Jaane Jaan. Fans are counting the days before they can watch the movie on the streaming giant Netflix on September 21. Adding to the buzz, the makers have announced the trailer release date for the flick. According to the latest Instagram post of Bebo, the trailer of Jaane Jaan will be reaching the audience on September 5 this year. The makers also unveiled the latest poster for the much-awaited film. Starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, Jaane Jaan is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut.

Jaane Jaan’s New Poster Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Netflix India took to their official Instagram handles, and dropped the latest poster from Jaane Jaan. The photograph features Bebo giving an intense stare, while a girl can be seen behind her with a worried expression. The caption read, “Trailer out on 5 Sep.” Interestingly the caption says, “The thrill is just around the corner… and it’s coming to you in 3 days! #JaaneJaan trailer 3 days to go.” Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Jaane Jaan will reportedly see Kareena Kapoor Khan as a single mother named Maya, who tries to cover up the murder of her estranged husband with the help of her neighbour.

Previously, Sujoy Ghosh revealed during a media interaction that from the day he read Devotion of Suspect X, he wanted to adapt it into a film.

About Jaane Jaan

Helmed by director Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan is a cinematic adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s bestselling 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Financed by the production house Balaji Motion Pictures in association with 12th Street Entertainment, Kross Pictures, Boundscript, Northern Lights Films, the project will also see Lin Laishram, Shyam Gopal, Naisha Khanna, and Uditi Singh in significant roles.

Now, shifting the focus to the technical crew of the movie, the songs and background score for Jaane Jaan have been rendered by the composer duo Sachin and Jigar. The camera work of the movie has been handled by Avik Mukhopadhyay. It is a happy coincidence that the release date of the flick coincides with protagonist Kareen Kapoor Khan’s birthday on September 21.

