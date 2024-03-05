Home

Entertainment

Jaaved Jaaferi’s Daughter Alaviaa Gets a Sweet Kiss From ‘The Best’ Shah Rukh Khan, Fans Say ‘Mashallah!’ – See VIRAL Pics!

Jaaved Jaaferi’s Daughter Alaviaa Gets a Sweet Kiss From ‘The Best’ Shah Rukh Khan, Fans Say ‘Mashallah!’ – See VIRAL Pics!

Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa dropped the most wholesome pictures with Shah Rukh Khan from the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant - See pics

Jaaved Jaaferi's Daughter Alaviaa Gets a Sweet Kiss From 'The Best' Shah Rukh Khan, Fans Say 'Mashallah!' - See VIRAL Pics!

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: The entire Bollywood fraternity came to Jamnagar last week to celebrate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. Celebrities partied hard at the extravagant party, mixing and getting a much-needed break from their busy schedules. Shah Rukh Khan, who attended the event, was completely engrossed in the festive mood as shown in several videos and images that have been making the rounds on the internet. Alaviaa Jaaferi, Jaaved Jaaferi’s daughter, recently revealed some endearing moments with SRK that are just too cute to ignore. Alaviaa recently shared adorable photos she captured of Shah Rukh Khan during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations on Instagram. In one photo, SRK and Alaviaa look happy as they smile for the camera, while in another, SRK kisses her forehead, capturing a sweet moment. These photos are full of warmth, love, and happiness. The caption on the post read, “the best (sic).”

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Alaviaa Jaaferi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaviaa (@alaviaajaaferi)

You may like to read

Alaviaa Jaaferi’s photos with Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media. SRKians dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote,” So good so lucky ❤️❤️❤️❤️(sic).” Another user wrote, “@alaviaajaaferi how does it feel to be god’s favourite (sic).” The third user wrote, “What a wholesome pic (sic).”

Jaaved Jaaferi also dropped a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and the caption read, “Jawaan(i) Zindabaad. Partying with the ever effervescent @iamsrk to the music of @akon and @sukhbir_singer (sic).”

Jaaved Jaaferi And SRK’s Viral Photos From Ambani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi)

Jaaved Jaaferi’s picture with Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media in no time. Their fans dropped heart emojis to express their excitement. One of the users said, “Two people I desperately want to see in a movie.” Netizens also called them ‘legends’ in the comment section. Another user said, “Jawed with Jawan 😍 (sic).” The third one said, “My two fav’s in one frame❤️ (sic).”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.