What happens when two worlds and fandoms meet? The answer is – perfection. Bigg Boss 15 kept viewers hooked to their TV screens for the last 4 months. The chemistry between actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra (or TejRan, as their fans like to call them) was loved and appreciated by all. A fan brought together the world of Bigg Boss and K-Pop band BTS through an edit which has now gone viral on social media.

The edit is essentially a compilation of all the cute moments that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash shared in Bigg Boss 15. The TejRan moments are mashed up with iconic stills and videos from BTS concert as the romantic number 'Make it Right' plays in the background. Check out the viral video below:

Also Read - Indian Man Spotted Wearing BTS V's Same Check Cardigan, ARMY Says ‘Where is Taehyung Going on Scooter?’

The video went instantly viral on social media and BTS ARMY went berserk over the edit. However, the best part was that many TejRan fans realized that they are also BTS stans (and vice versa). The video received love from all quarters with one fan writing, '#TejRanFam one of The best and fav vm till now.' Another fan wrote, 'Wow I am also fan of BTS and I really love all of them and also fan of TEJRAN its so adorable.' Check out some of the reactions below:

Beautiful sonall ❤❤❤ — Akhila (@Akhilaissac01) February 24, 2022

ughh….my heartuuu — tejaswini (@tejaswini9991) February 24, 2022

What are your thoughts on the edit? Sound off in the comments below.