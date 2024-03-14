Home

Entertainment

‘Jab Tak Tumhara Baap Zinda Hai…’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Special Speech For Kids Aryan, AbRam and Suhana Will Give You Goosebumps, Watch

‘Jab Tak Tumhara Baap Zinda Hai…’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Special Speech For Kids Aryan, AbRam and Suhana Will Give You Goosebumps, Watch

Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional at Zee Cine Awards 2024, dedicates award to children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam, as well as his wife, Gauri Khan. Watch the video.

At the Zee Cine Awards 2024, Shah Rukh Khan stole the spotlight with his heartfelt award acceptance speech. The actor clinched the Best Actor award for his roles in “Jawan” and “Pathaan,” marking his return to the winner’s circle after nearly a decade. In a candid moment during his acceptance speech, the 58-year-old expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the gap since his last win and thanking his team for their contribution to his success.

SRK’s emotional tribute extended to his family as he dedicated the award to his children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam, as well as his wife, Gauri Khan. His acceptance speech took a humorous turn when he playfully referenced his iconic dialogue, “Jab tak aapka baap zinda hai, entertainment zinda hai!” evoking laughter and applause from the audience.

The heartfelt moments shared by Shah Rukh Khan at the Zee Cine Awards 2024 resonated deeply with fans, sparking a flurry of conversations on social media platforms and reaffirming his enduring popularity in the industry.

Watch the viral video:

SRKstar also opened up about the period of lull in his career while expressing gratitude. “I want to share something personal. About four-five years ago, my films flopped and I got upset with myself. Main ghar par baith gaya aur pizza aur rotiyaan banane laga baccho ke sath (I sat at home and started baking pizzas and making rotis with my children). I started playing with my children. The next three-four years were wasted due to the COVID-19 pandemic (sic),” he recalled.

In his acceptance speech Shah Rukh Khan revealed, “Shukriya sari jury member ka jinhone mujhko Best Actor ke layak samjha… aur bahut saal ho gaye mujhe best actor ka award nahin mila toh aisa lagne laga tha ki ab milega hi nahin. Mujhe bahut khushi hai. Mujhe awards bahut ache lagte hain, main thoda lalchi hoon (I thank the jury who considered me worthy of the Best Actor award. I haven’t been given the Best Actor Award in a long time. It seemed as if I would not win it again. So, I am extremely happy. I love receiving awards. I am a bit greedy).”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.