Jackie Shroff Reacts to Anil Kapoor's KWK 7's Statement: Filmmaker Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan is everyone's guilty pleasure. KJo is hosting the seventh season and the recent episode with actors Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan made waves. Sonam Kapoor's father admitted that he was worried about Jackie Shroff's success after the actor landed a project under Subhash Ghai's production company. And now Jackie has reacted to these statements!

For the unversed, during the talk show, Karan asked Kapoor about nepotism, following which he said, "I don't take it seriously… When I started my career, at that time it was of course Sunny, there was Sanju." Karan hopped in between to add Jackie Shroff's name. Anil continued, "Jackie was an outsider in a way, but still he got the first break from Subhash Ghai. So, he himself became like an A-lister just with that one announcement. I, at that time, was doing bit roles, I was doing south Indian films. I did kind of, (was) not feeling good about it…" Karan asked, "Did you feel insecure about Jackie's success at that time?" Anil Kapoor honestly replied, "Well yeah. He became a huge, huge success."

JACKIE SHROFF REACTS TO ANIL KAPOOR’S STATEMENT ON KOFFEE WITH KARAN 7

Jackie Shroff reacted to Anil Kapoor's statement about him and told Times Now that he speaks from his heart. He said, "It is normal to look up to your older brother and say oh… But I know he is a guy who really, really cares for me deep down in his heart and what he says is such a beautiful emotional display which not many people say it. His heart is absolutely clean and he speaks what he feels. That gives me a lot of credit, when a man of his calibre says that, he is giving me so much respect."

Jackie will soon be seen with Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal in Atithi Bhooto Bhava. He will also be seen in Katrina Kaif starrer Bhoot Police. Anil Kapoor will co-star in the action movie Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.

