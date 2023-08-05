Home

Jackie Shroff On ‘Humblest Superstar’ Rajinikanth: He Braved Crowd Of 500 Just To Say Bye During Jailer Shoot

Recalling an incident about Rajnikanth, Jackie Shroff narrated how on the sets of Jailer after wrapping the shoot, the veteran actor came all the way back from his car, braving a crowd of 500 people, just to say bye.

Jailer will hit the theatres on August 10. (Photo credits: Instagram)

Superstar Rajinikanth is well-known not just for his on-screen aura, but also for his humble personality. From actors like Shah Rukh Khan to his Jailer co-star Jackie Shroff, all regard him to be the ‘humblest superstar’ of the industry. Recalling an incident about the Shivaji: The Boss actor’s humility, Jackie Shroff narrated how Rajinikanth came all the way back from his car, braving a crowd of 500 people, just to say goodbye to him. Jackie Shroff and Rajnikanth have previously worked in the animated action movie, Kochadaiiyaan (2014), and Uttar Dakshin (1987). They will once again share space In Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. Jackie Shroff will be essaying a negative role while Rajnikanth will be portraying a stern yet empathetic jail warden.

Rajnikanth And Jackie Shroff’s Moments On Jailer’s Set

While speaking to Film Companion, Jackie Shroff recalled, “We were shooting, and he wrapped the shoot. He thought I also wrapped and he went down to his car. Then, he realised and asked, ‘Where is Jackie?’. Someone told him, ‘He is shooting’. He came back all the way from his car, back to me through 500 people who were going ballistic just to say, ‘I wanted to say bye to you.”

Jackie added, “I was stunned at this gesture of Rajinikanth. A man of his stature, he is Thalaiva, and him coming back to just say bye shows why he is Thalaiva. He has the heart of his mother.”

Jackie Shroff Calls Rajnikanth ‘Humblest Superstar’

The Hero actor said that no matter the time between their meetings, his bond with Rajinikanth remains the same. Jackie Shroff expressed, “It started with Uttar Dakshin, a film where Rajni sir played my younger brother. I realised what a lovely guy, what a big star, what a simple man, and how humble can one be. I think he is the ‘humblest superstar’ in the world. He attended my wedding and I remember that visual of him at my wedding very distinctively. He is very close to me, he is my family, my soulmate. We don’t have to meet, our souls are connected.”

About Jailer

Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial, Jailer, is an actioner and will hit the theatres on August 10. Starring Rajinikanth in the lead, this film marks the maiden collaboration of the actor with Nelson Dilipkumar. The film revolves around a stern yet empathetic jail warden Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth). Sporting a ferocious look, Muthuvel Pandian tries to tackle several terrible gangs who break into the jail to rescue their leader from the prison. Jailer will also feature Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others. Watch the Jailer showcase below:

Jackie Shroff And Rajnikanth’s Professional Commitments

Jackie Shroff has a number of films in the pipeline. After the action-thriller film Jailer, Jaggu Dada will be next seen in Ashok K Mishra’s Firrkie. The film will also star Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kay Kay Menon, and Shibani Dandekar in key roles. Other than this, he will feature in Singham Again which will feature Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh. The actor is also roped in for Housefull 5.

Talking about Rajnikanth, he will team up with his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth in the film Lal Salaam. Post that, he will be working alongside Big B Amitabh Bachchan in Thalaivar170.

