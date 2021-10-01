Jackie Shroff bats for the environment, roped in as a goodwill ambassador for India’s first and only environmental film festival, The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival. In its second edition, the festival brings compelling environmental narratives to its audience with 44 films from across 31 countriesAlso Read - Top 5 Myths About Sustainable Living, Debunked

It is set to take place between October 9th and 17th, ALT EFF is back in 2021 with a compelling and entertaining lineup of environmental films overseen by a distinguished jury and advisory team of the festival. The program holds 44 films, carefully divided into ten film bundles: Drive Thru Shorts, Activision, Midnight Tails, What’s On Your Plate?, Sapling Stories (Kids Friendly), Flux & Form, A Chasm of Hope, New Voices, Deep Dive Features and Programmer’s Choice, representing a total of 31 countries and showcasing 33 India premieres. This year’s edition has a new film submission category, a ‘Youth Category’, along with International Feature Films, International Short Films, Indian Feature Films, and Indian Short Films. Originally, ALT EFF was conceived as a physical festival, but this year, in order to ensure safety for all festival-goers, ALT EFF remains virtual. Also Read - KBC 13: When Jackie Shroff Was Stopped by Abhishek And Shweta as he Went to Take Amitabh Bachchan's Autograph

Sophy Vsivaraman joins the advisory team of the festival alongside the legendary Mike Pandey, who has spent over 35 years in the environmental and filmmaking space, and Pooja Jauhari, the CEO of Glitch. The jury includes Michael Snyder, a heavily awarded photojournalist, and filmmaker together with Amin Hajee, Anand Patwardhan, and Sourav Sarangi. The ambassadors representing the festival include Jackie Shroff and Mrunmayee Deshpande amongst other leading figures in the industry. The founding team comprises Kunal Khanna, Neha Shreshta, and Rudransh Mathur.

Founding member and the festival director, Kunal Khanna says, “Humans are in an existential crisis and it is as a result of how we are treating all other species and ecosystems apart from ourselves, we need a fundamental and systemic shift in the way we operate. Using film as its core medium, ALT EFF is a platform and a confluence that will nurture and inspire critical thinking to address the climate emergency we are in.”

Actor Jackie Shroff added, “Let there be more such films from the whole globe, everyone is concerned about the environment, let us educate through films. And hence it’s important to wish luck and congratulate the team of ALT EFF for such a great initiative. It’s a great medium of education for survival and sustainability. Let’s educate ourselves and our kids through such fine films at such a festival that talks about the basics of the forest, the water, the air, the food, and the soil”.

ALT EFF is dedicated to supporting filmmakers, creators, and artists who are eager to connect audiences with environmental themes through impactful storytelling. It was established based on a need to bring people together through the arts and to raise awareness about issues that surround the climate justice movement.

