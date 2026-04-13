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Jackie Shroff slams paparazzi at Asha Bhosles funeral over inappropriate question, video goes viral

Jackie Shroff slams paparazzi at Asha Bhosle’s funeral over inappropriate question, video goes viral

A tense moment unfolded at Asha Bhosle’s funeral when Jackie Shroff confronted paparazzi over an insensitive question, with the incident quickly spreading across social media platforms.

Legendary music icon Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai at age 92, bringing an end to an extraordinary musical era that shaped Indian cinema for decades. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after serious health complications, including chest infection and extreme exhaustion. Medical support continued in the ICU after the condition worsened and the family later confirmed news of her passing. Her voice defined generations through unmatched versatility, emotional depth and constant reinvention that made her one of most influential singers in Indian music history. Her passing led to an emotional farewell atmosphere where actor Jackie Shroff was also present to offer condolences and support to the grieving family during deeply sensitive moment.

Emotional farewell at Casa Grande Lower Parel

Asha Bhosle’s final rites took place at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where family members, close friends and several celebrities gathered to pay last respects. The scene was filled with grief as granddaughter Zanai Bhosle was seen struggling to cope with loss of her grandmother. Jackie Shroff spent time with family and offered emotional support during a heartbreaking moment. Environment remained heavy as people came together to honor the legacy of the legendary singer.

Tense exchange during departure moment

Situation became intense when Jackie Shroff was approached by paparazzi while leaving venue. Actor responded strongly in Marathi and expressed visible frustration over timing of questions during such sensitive moment. He said “Tera bolne ka kya matlab hai, kaisa laga? Maa kisi ki gayi hai, toh kaisa lagta hai? Chalo, jao ab… ja chal. Yeh time nahi hai re.”

He further questioned how anyone would feel after losing a mother figure and urged media to understand emotional gravity of situation. He asked paparazzi to step back and made it clear that such questioning was inappropriate at that time.

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Viral clip spreads across social platforms

Video of interaction quickly went viral showing Jackie Shroff inside vehicle expressing anger and emotional distress. Clip sparked wide discussion online about boundaries of media coverage during funerals. Many users supported actor’s response while others debated conduct of paparazzi at sensitive public events. Moment continued to circulate widely across platforms drawing attention to incident.

Check out viral video of Jackie Shroff schooling paparazzi here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

More about Asha Bhosle

Several well known personalities from film industry and sports world attended final rites to pay tribute to Asha Bhosle. Gathering reflected respect for her unmatched contribution to Indian music history. Emotional scenes were witnessed throughout day as admirers and colleagues came together to honor her legacy and support grieving family.

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