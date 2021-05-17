Mumbai: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff who were recently seen sharing screen space in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have known each other for a long time in the industry. Salman and Jackie are friends for more than 30 years and in a recent interview with an entertainment portal E-Times, Shroff revealed a few secrets about Salman Khan, like when the megastar was an Assistant Director, he used to handle the clothes and shoes of Jackie Shroff. At that time, they were working for 1988’s Falak. Also Read - Radhe Box Office Day 2: Salman Khan Starrer Is Ruling Theatres In Dubai, Australia

Jackie Shroff aka Bhidu said, “I have known him as a model and then as an assistant director, who handled my clothes and boots when I was shooting for Falak (1988). He used to look up to me and is like my little brother.” Also Read - Salman Khan Starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Gets 4.2 Million Views Across Platforms On Day 1

Salman and Jackie have worked in films since the 90s and they share a good rapport. The veteran actor further revealed that he used to share Khan’s pictures with producers. “He used to look up to me and is like my little brother. When he was an AD, I used to show his photographs to the producers I was working with. Finally, KC Bokadia’s brother-in-law gave him a break in Bollywood. It was Maine Pyar Kiya that catapulted him to stardom, but I feel that I was instrumental in him getting a break in the industry. Toh aise dosti shuru hui… well, dosti itni nahi hai ki we are very close, but he keeps coming up with films, aur jab bhi kuchh bada aata hai toh he thinks of me first. This time around, he came up with an action-comedy like Radhe…, which is directed by Prabhudeva.” Also Read - Salman Khan Saves Disha Patani From Falling Down During Radhe Song Zoom Zoom's Shooting - Watch BTS Video

When asked Jackie Shroff what all changes he has observed in Salman Khan, he said, “None, both of us are still the same. Main aaj bhi daal, chaawal aur ghee khaata hoon. Uska bhi apna ek pattern hai, wohi karta hai. Insaan basically badalta nahi hai. I don’t think he has changed. We continue to call each other Jaggu and Sallu. The day he calls me ‘Mr Shroff’, I will know that our equation has changed.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on May 13, 2021 and is available on digital platform Zee5. The film also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati, Sudhanshu Pandey.