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Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are in a situationship after marriage- What does it mean?

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are in a situationship after marriage- What does it mean?

What is a situationship? Filmmaker and actor Jackky Bhagnani says he shares this kind of relationship with his wife, Rakul Preet Singh, even after marriage.

Rakulpreet Singh andd Jackky Bhagnani (PC: https://www.instagram.com/rakulpreet/)

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in 2024 after being in a relationship for several years. Jackky recently made headlines when he described his marriage to Rakul as a “situationship,” a Gen Z term that usually carries a very different meaning. The comment came during an informal conversation in which both Rakul and Jackky spoke candidly and honestly about their relationship. They didn’t use the term in the traditional sense but rather in a lighthearted manner, expressing the natural connection they share.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are in situationship

Jackky Bhagnani says his relationship with Rakul Preet Singh is a kind of “situationship.” In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Zingabad, Jackky said, “We told each other that we are not 20-21 years old anymore. We have both seen many ups and downs. Individually, I am a happy person. I am not looking for anyone to fill that void because if I am a depressed person, no matter who comes into my life, I will be depressed. And individually, you are happy too. Together, we are happier.”

Reflecting on his decision to get married, Rakul mentioned that they are “filling a void in each other’s lives. It’s not like you didn’t take me for a holiday, so I am unhappy. I can go on that holiday by myself. I think there are more important things in life to talk about”. Further elaborating about their relation, Bhagnani said, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything”. (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh slams doctor for ‘fake surgery’ claims)

What is a situationship?

A situationship is a modern dating term used to describe a romantic or emotional connection that doesn’t have a clear definition or commitment. It sits somewhere between a casual relationship and a committed one. In situationship, people may spend time together, share emotional and physical intimacy and act like couple some ways.

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Singh and Bhagnani celebrated their second wedding anniversary on February 21, 2026. Wishing her husband a happy anniversary, Rakul wrote, “Happy 2nd anniversary to the love of my life. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more. Being with you feels like home—you are my support, my best friend, and the most gentle person I know. I am so proud of you and your enthusiasm and passion for life. Your kindness and perseverance inspire me every day. Thank you for filling my life with laughter, love, and adventure. Wishing us many more beautiful memories together. I love you beyond words!”

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn.

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