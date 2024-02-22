Home

Jackky Bhagnani Kisses Wife Rakul Preet Singh as They Greet Paps After Dreamy Wedding, See Pics

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani added another beautiful chapter to their love story as they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Goa at a five-star hotel. The couple celebrated their union with Punjabi and Sindhi ceremonies, surrounded by their close family and friends from the film industry. True to their promise, the newlyweds made their first public appearance as husband and wife, stepping out of the hotel to greet the waiting paparazzi. Radiating joy and love, the couple posed for pictures, and their chemistry was palpable. As they shared some affectionate moments, the atmosphere was filled with excitement.

One of the highlights of the photoshoot was when Jackky Bhagnani, cheered on by the paparazzi, pulled Rakul Preet Singh close and planted a sweet kiss on her forehead. The actress, unable to contain her blush, closed her eyes and warmly embraced her doting husband. The couple couldn’t help but break into laughter, adding an extra touch of happiness to the already joyous occasion.

The intimate yet grand wedding ceremony was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Deol, and many more.

Rakul looked stunning in a pastel lehenga, while Jackky opted for a beige sherwani for their big day. The couple took to social media to share special moments from their wedding, captioning their posts with “Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni.” Adding a personal touch to the celebrations, Jackky Bhagnani gifted his bride a heartfelt song titled ‘Bin Tere,’ which he had written, composed, and sung himself.

The wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani was not only a star-studded affair but also a heartwarming celebration of love, witnessed by their near and dear ones from the film fraternity.

