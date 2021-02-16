The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested actor and entrepreneur Sachiin Joshi, son of Gutkha baron Jagdish Joshi after questioning him for several hours in connection with a money-laundering probe. The arrest was made on Sunday night. ED officials related to the probe told IANS that Joshi was arrested after seven hours of questioning. He said that he will be produced in a local court here. The official said he was arrested in connection with a money-laundering probe involving Omkar Group. His arrest comes after the Income Tax department sleuths completed searches at his residential and office premises. Also Read - CBI Arrests ED Employee For Posing As Enforcement Officer, Seeking Bribe

Earlier on January 27, the ED arrested Omkar Group Chairman Kamal Gupta and Managing Director Babu Lal Verma under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The ED alleged that Omkar Realty took a loan of Rs 410 crore for slum rehabilitation projects from Yes Bank but diverted the money.

After successfully handling his family business, Sachiin Joshi stepped into the Film industry with a Telugu film called Mounamelanoyi and went on to star in two more Telugu films Ninu Chudaka Nenundalenu in 2002, the music for which was scored by famous music composer Ilayaraja and Orey Pandu in 2005. Sachiin returned to Tollywood with the remake of Aashiqui 2 and reprised the role played by Aditya Roy Kapur in the Hindi version. He co-starred with Nazia Hussain, who made her debut with Aashiqui 2. Joshi was also a lead hero in the 2013 film Jackpot, in which he starred opposite Sunny Leone and Naseeruddin Shah.

In February 2012 Joshi married model and actress Urvashi Sharma. Sharma later changed her name to Raina Joshi and the couple has three children.