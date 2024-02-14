Home

Jacqueline Fernandes Takes Back Her Plea Against Alleged Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, After Filing ‘Harassment’ Claim’

In December 2023, Jacqueline Fernandez submitted a plea seeking the dismissal of the case brought against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Rumors circulating that claimed that Jacqueline Fernandez was involved in a relationship with the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In a turn of events, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes has withdrawn the petition she filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. According to a report by News 18, the plea in which Fernandes accused conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar of using media to tarnish her image has been taken down. She had also accused him of harassment and requested the court to initiate legal proceedings against him.

Back in December 2023, the actress knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court in a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In the plea filed by Fernandes, the actress requested the court to dismiss the case filed against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Further, the actress said that the allegations claimed against her were faked and she had been cheated by Sukesh.

“The petitioner is an innocent victim of Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s maliciously targeted attack. There is absolutely no indication that she had any involvement whatsoever in aiding him to launder his purportedly ill-gotten wealth. Hence she cannot be prosecuted… under the Prevention of money laundering Act,” the petition read as quoted by NDTV.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been prominently featured in the ongoing extortion case, where she stands as an accused and has faced multiple interrogations by the Enforcement Directorate. Allegations have surfaced suggesting her receipt of gifts stemming from the purported extortion of 200 crores from Aditi Singh, the spouse of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

Several rumours claimed that Sukesh, who is currently behind bars in Delhi’s Mandoli Jail was involved in a romantic relationship with Jacqueline. Also, various pictures of the duo went viral on the internet. However, the actress over time and again has denied any kind of romantic relationship with him.

Earlier this week, Jacqueline drafted another letter to the Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) wherein she accused the conman of harassment. A part of Jacqueline’s letter read, “A man identifying himself as Sukesh is an accused, sitting behind bars in Mandoli Jail, and threatening her with intimidating tactics in the open public domain.”

“These actions do not merely impinge upon my individual rights; they strike at the heart of our justice system. The principle of witness protection, which is fundamental to the administration of justice, has been compromised, undermining the credibility and efficacy of our legal institutions. It is imperative that all communication channels available to the accused be scrutinised and stringent measures be implemented to prevent further abuse,” it further added.

