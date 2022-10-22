Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee India: Jacqueline Fernandez was recently presented before Delhi High Court in connection to the Rs 200 Crore extortion case. The actor had to appear at the court with regard to her bail plea application in the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline’s lawyers argued at the Delhi HC that she hasn’t got any document from the Enforcement Directorate. The court directed the ED to do so and the latter replied by stating that “Ms Fernandez tampered with evidence during probe by deleting data from her mobile phone.”Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned by ED in Rs 200 cr Extortion Case After Viral Picture With Sukesh Chandrasekhar

JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ TRIED TO FLEE INDIA

The ED in its court document told, “Ms Fernandez has not been cooperating with the investigators. She wanted to leave India but could not do so as her name was on the ‘lookout circular’, or the list of people to be stopped from fleeing the country.” It further added, “When made to sit face-to-face with other accused in the case and presented with evidence, Ms Fernandez simply refused to cooperate.”

ED ALLEGES JACQUELINE OVERLOOKED SUKESH’S CRIMINAL PROCEEDS

As per ED, Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi, received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Sukesh. The probe mentions that the Ram Setu actor knew about Sukesh’s involvement in criminal cases and that he was married, but she chose to overlook them and made financial transactions with him.

The case will be heard next on November 10. Sukesh Chandrasekhar, currently in a Delhi jail is accused of cheating many people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

