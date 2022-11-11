Jacqueline Fernandez Bail Plea Decision on Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case at Patiala High Court Today

Jacqueline Fernandez bail plea decision on conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar case at Patiala High Court is awaited today.

Jacqueline Fernandez’ Bail Plea Decision Today: The hearing over Jacqueline Fernandez’ bail plea application is ongoing at Delhi’s Patiala House Court today. The trial is going on the money laundering case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actor has also accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of harassing her. The ED has defended its case and demanded Jacqueline’s arrest in connection to the case. The ED in its argument has alleged that the Vikrant Rona actor might flee India. The Delhi Court had quizzed the enforcement agency that why Jacqueline had not been arrested so far and ‘why pick and choose’?

ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE QUIZZED BY PATIALA HIGH COURT

The court had asked the ED, “Why haven’t you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?” As per ED’s allegations, the actor did not cooperate in the probe and accused her of tampering with evidence. Jacqueline is one of the accused in the Rs 200 Crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline was granted interim bail earlier. The court has reserved its judgment on the actor’s bail request for today.

The actor has admitted that Sukesh arranged private jet trips and hotel stays for her. Jacqueline also said that she received luxury gifts like cars, Gucci and Chanel bags, Gucci gym wear, Louis Vuitton shoes and jewellery from the conman.

Sukesh has been in a Delhi jail since 2017, for allegedly cheating many, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

