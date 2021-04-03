Ayodhya: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has begun shooting for Ram Setu. The actor took to social media sharing a glimpse of her character. Jacqueline shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen wearing a saree and wrote, ”First day of #ramsetu. extremely honored to be part of this prestigious film! Thanks to the ace photographer

@akshaykumar for capturing this moment Red hearted heart #ramsetu.” Fans showered the actor with love on her post by sharing heart emojis and expressing their excitement for the film. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Laxmii Breaks Records of 5 Years, Gets Highest Rated TV Premiere on Star Gold

This has come days after actor Akshay Kumar began shooting for the film and revealed his look by sharing a picture. Akshay is playing the role of an archaeologist in the film. Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha went to Ayodhya for a Mahurat shot for the film. Ram Setu is being directed by Abhishek Sharma.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ram Setu is being made to explore the myths and realities associated with the ‘ram setu’ (the bridge) that joins India and Sri Lanka as per the legends. Ram Setu is expected to hit the screens this Diwali.