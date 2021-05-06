Mumbai: Amid the coronavirus pandemic in India, several Bollywood celebrities have come forth to do their bit and help the needy. Now, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen distributing meals on the Mumbai streets. Also Read - Radhe Song Dil De Diya Teaser: Salman Khan - Jacqueline Fernandez Promise Peppy Music And Entertainment | Song Out Tomorrow

Jacqueline Fernandez's foundation called You Only Live Once (YOLO) has collaborated with Roti Bank Foundation to distribute meals. The actor took to social media sharing a series of pictures in which she can be seen not just distributing meals but also preparing it. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Mother Teresa once said, 'Peace begins when the hungry are fed.' I was truly humbled and inspired to visit Mumbai @rotibankfdn today, which is run by former Mumbai police commissioner Mr. D Sivanandan. Roti Bank has prepared and distributed meals to millions of hungry people till date, even during the pandemic. They are the perfect example of what #kindnessbrigade aspires to do and I am honored to be of help to them during these times. We only live once! Let's make this life worth it by helping others in need and sharing the #storiesofkindness of those around us! #spreadlove #staysafe #yolo #helpothers."

Roti Bank’s official Instagram handle also thanked Jacqueline for her gratitude and support.

On the Work front, Jacqueline will be next seen Ram Setu along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrat Bharucha. She is also currently awaiting the release of horror-comedy Bhoot Police which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Apart from Jacqueline, Sunny Leone has joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to feed meals to 10,000 migrant workers in Delhi. Megastar Salman Khan too has revived his food trucks and is distributing food kits to the frontline workers in Mumbai. Whereas Shilpa Shetty has initiated a platform called ‘Report Hunger – Khaana Chahiye Foundation’ with which she is providing cooked meals or groceries to the needy with her team.

– Written by Apoorva Girdhar