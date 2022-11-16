Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Actress Gets Mobbed Outside Delhi Court, Netizens Recall Rhea Chakraborty Incident – Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: New Delhi’s Patiala House Court granted bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in the alleged Rs 200 Crore extortion case as per an ANI report. The court stated that the actor is entitled to relief, more particularly when she was not arrested in the Rs 200 Crore money laundering probe. Jacqueline was granted bail by the Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik on Tuesday on a personal bail bond of Rs 2 Lakh and one surety of the like amount. Previously, the same court had granted the Vikrant Rona actor interim relief as well. As the actor came out of the court with regard to the case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, she was mobbed. Netizens were appalled by the same and compared her to Rhea Chakraborty drugs incident.

#WATCH | Jacqueline Fernandez leaves from Delhi’s Patiala House Court after getting bail in Rs 200 crores money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar pic.twitter.com/d1qjSaLZeg — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

NETIZENS COMPARE JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ’S CASE TO RHEA CHAKRABORTY

Netizens reacted to the video and condemned the way the actor was mobbed by paparazzi. A user wrote, “This has such Rhea Chakraborty vibes. The way she was treated in her case was sad.” Another person commented, “Is there anyone to question the Patiala House Judge why was the order not ready and why is the accused being forced to travel to Delhi once again next Tuesday? Before the accused, fix the way courts work .. or don’t work !” A user also mentioned, “This is wrong. I don’t think this is the way to hound someone.”

Sukesh has been in a Delhi jail since 2017, for allegedly cheating many, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

