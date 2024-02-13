Home

Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez Files Complaint Against Sukesh Chandrashekhar For Allegedly Causing ‘Psychological Pressure’ Sitting Inside The Jail

Jacqueline Fernandez Files Complaint Against Sukesh Chandrashekhar For Allegedly Causing ‘Psychological Pressure’ Sitting Inside The Jail

Jacqueline Fernandez has written to Delhi police against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In her complaint, she has demanded strict action againts the man for allegedly 'threatening her with intimidating tactics'.

Jacqueline Fernandez has reported alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for intimidating and harassing her while he was in jail. She further claimed that he intended to intimidate her into keeping the facts from the court. The ‘Ram Setu‘ actor brought the matter before Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, as per the Indian Express article. Additionally, Jacqueline forwarded the letter to the Crime Branch Special Commissioner of Police. A specialized team has been contacted to begin a preliminary investigation into the complaint.

Trending Now

Jacqueline addressed the police chief in a letter a few days ago with the subject line ‘systemic failure in prosecution witness protection.’ She said, “I am responsible citizen, who has found herself inadvertently embroiled in a case that has far-reaching implications for the rule of law and the sanctity of our ‘judicial system.’ As a prosecution witness in a case registered by the special cell, I write to you amidst a harrowing ordeal of psychological pressure and targeted intimidation campaigns.”

You may like to read

Jacqueline has written to the chief police officer pleading for prompt action on the issue, which not only puts her safety in danger but also calls into question the fairness of the justice system. According to the statement, ‘A man identifying himself as Sukesh is an accused, sitting behind bars in Mandoli Jail and threatening her with intimidating tactics in the open public domain,’ and to ensure protection as a ‘prosecution witness’ in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), an FIR under IPC sections should be registered against him.’

For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez moved a Delhi court seeking to request an urgent injunction to stop Sukesh from sending her letters, messages, or statements in December last year. She is a witness in the FIR under investigation by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) concerning the Rs 200 crore extortion and money-laundering case involving Sukesh. She said in the December 17 petition that Sukesh had seriously harassed her with threats and other forms of intimidation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.